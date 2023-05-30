Plymouth attack: Accused in court
A 25-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with an assault in Stoke Village, Plymouth.
Cowin Fuoco-Fisher, of Stuart Road, Plymouth, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Sunday.
He is also charged with possession of a Class A drug.
He was remanded in custody at Plymouth Magistrates' Court and is due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court at a later date.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Devonport Road in Stoke on Sunday.
A man was taken to Derriford Hospital with head injuries and remains there in a serious condition. His family have been informed.
