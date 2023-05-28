Man suffers head injuries after Plymouth assault
Two people have been arrested after a man was seriously assaulted in Plymouth.
Devon & Cornwall Police were called to Devonport Road in Stoke at around 01:15 BST.
The victim was taken to Derriford Hospital with head injuries and remained there in a serious condition. His family have been informed.
Two men are in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, the force confirmed.
The road closure is in place around Ford Hill.
