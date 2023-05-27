Torbay: Two men pulled from sea in serious condition
Two men have been pulled from the sea in Torbay in a serious condition.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency responded to reports of two men in the water off the coast of Oddicombe at around 08:50 BST.
The Torbay Coastguard Rescue Team and the RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Teignmouth and Dawlish attended the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the men were taken to Torbay District Hospital for treatment.
Devon Air Ambulance, Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service were also involved.
The force said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
