Devon Lido opens its doors for first time in three years
- Published
A Lido in Devon has reopened after being closed for three years.
Teignmouth Lido opened its doors for the first time since 2019 following £800,000 of renovations, including a new solar panel heating system.
Tinside and Mount Wise outdoor pools in Plymouth also reopened for the Summer season.
Cllr John Nutley said it was "absolutely fantastic" to reopen Teignmouth Lido after delays caused by the Covid lockdown.
He said: "It's nice to see so many people coming already, we just want people to come, be active and enjoy themselves.
"Teignmouth is a lovely place to visit in any case, but the Lido, to be able to come in beautiful weather... hopefully everybody is going to enjoy themselves throughout the summer."
'A wonderful place'
Waiting in the queue was off-duty lifeguard Catherine Brown, who said the new Lido catered for "all users of the pool".
She said: "It's just a wonderful place to be when you're not able to go on the beach, and people with younger children who can't take them out to sea.
"They can bring their picnics, they can come all day if they want to, it's just a fantastic place."
Beverley, a regular user of the pool, was also one of the many queuing for the Lido's reopening.
She said: "We've been regulars here for a long, long time and we absolutely love this pool, it's friendly, it keeps you fit... You get a lot of social activity here."
