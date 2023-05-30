Plymouth shooting: What is helping Keyham recover?
In August 2021, five people were killed by a gunman in Plymouth. He also took his own life. These events shocked the community and continue to affect people. But the place and its people are recovering. Local people and organisations have been sharing their thoughts on life in Keyham today. What is helping this community to recover?
David Evans, who is the minister at Ford Baptist Church, said he had seen his congregation double since the shooting.
He said: "Nobody wants Keyham to be added to the list that includes Dunblane and Hungerford, because that doesn't feel like where we are.
"Part of the tension with the whole aftermath is wanting to get back to a sense of normality, but at the same time grieving, and being aware it won't be the same again.
"On one hand saying this should not define us. This should not define us as a community. This should not define what we are. But at the same time wanting to express solidarity."
Each Tuesday, he and a colleague from another local church, walk around the area praying for the people of the place - their schools and businesses.
"There's a strong sense of place - a strong sense of community in this place."
Faith may well be playing a part in Keyham's recovery, but art has also been used to bring fun into the area and to enable local people to change the story being told.
The Barbican Theatre worked with the community and local artists to bring giants to the streets.
Puppets large enough to reach on to rooftops and in through upstairs windows, were made for and with local people.
The parades, featuring disco-fish and dancing fishermen, took place in Keyham's Victorian back alleys and cut-throughs in the period after the tragedy and into 2022.
"What art does for a community is bring people together and it presents something different - and it's just a safe form of disruption really," said James Woodhams, one of the artists.
"There's an expansion that can happen so gently and easily that can make the world of difference," said giant builder Ruth Webb.
With the help of local people, changes have also been made to the area's natural spaces.
"One of the things we're doing is helping connect more people to nature," said Hayley Partridge from Green Minds.
Fruit blossom trees, wild flowers and short grasses are blooming in North Down Crescent Park and Alexandra Park.
Ms Partridge, who led discussions with the community, said: "We actually found, unprompted, people were telling us we really appreciate having these areas for wildlife and people.
"They wanted trees, but liked having the balance of not too many trees, so there's still that feeling of being safe while you're in the park.
"People wanted trees with blossom…so there are quite a few cherry trees here, some hawthorn, some fruiting trees as well, like apples, pears, those sorts of things."
Primary schools in the area have planted some of the trees and the 1st Keyham Scout Group has helped with nature days and with the development of the community orchard in Knowle Avenue.
"Listening to birdsong, looking at identifying a tree you've walked by, as soon as you start spotting all these little things, it does make a huge difference," said Ms Partridge.
"Just little moments really do have a huge impact on mental health and well-being," she added.
A garden of recovery has also grown up - literally and metaphorically.
The Kintsugi Project in Knowle Avenue was originally created by Royal Navy volunteers, working alongside the garden's director Mansel Nott.
He wanted to make an accessible garden for people with hidden and physical disabilities. It also serves as a place of reflection and contemplation.
"Keyham has had a lot of trauma in recent years, and we really saw how this garden fits in with this community.
"It's certainly something that I think Keyham needs," he said.
The Keyham Conversations: Resilience and Recovery project led by BBC Radio Devon in partnership with Jeremiah's Journey has revealed the significance of art, nature, faith and social activism in the area's ongoing recovery.
The documentary can be heard online through BBC Sounds.
