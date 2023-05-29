Energy efficiency upgrades for low-income homes
Low-income households in Devon can apply for free energy efficiency upgrades to their mains gas.
Devon County Council confirmed it was working with council partners to offer those who are not on the gas network "free energy efficiency improvements".
The Home Upgrade Grant scheme has £13.2m in funding to be delivered over two years.
Chair of the Devon District's Forum, Cllr Phil Bialyk, said upgrades would use less energy and lower fuel bills.
He said: "This scheme is an example of councils across Devon working in partnership to benefit the residents of Devon to help reduce the impact of the cost-of-living crises, lift low-income households out of fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions.
"The improvements to your home will also help protect you from the health risks associated with damp and cold homes."
Those eligible must have a total income of £31,000 or less before tax.
Torbay Council Leader David Thomas said the scheme was "an excellent way for residents to make their homes more energy efficient and reduce their costs".
