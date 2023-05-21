Torquay: Man rescued from fire at derelict hotel
- Published
A man has been rescued following a fire at a derelict hotel in Torbay.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Croft Road in Torquay at about 12.22 BST on Saturday.
Three fire engines were scrambled to the building, where they tackled a fire on the ground floor.
The 50-year-old man was rescued by crews from the third floor using a triple extension ladder before being treated by paramedics at the scene, the service said.
