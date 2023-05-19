New Plymouth leader scraps tree-felling order
The new leader of Plymouth City Council has scrapped a controversial scheme which saw more than 100 city centre trees felled overnight.
Former leader Richard Bingley signed an executive order for the Armada Way trees to be cut down on 14 March.
The resulting fallout led to campaigning, an injunction - and Councillor Bingley's resignation.
New leader Tudor Evans has now promised public engagement before further action.
In a statement, he set out his intention to "rescue, reinvigorate and renew" the city centre and "reunite a divided city".
Officers will now be asked to bring forward options for the city centre regeneration and ensure "further engagement takes place with key groups and businesses".
Mr Evans said: "I think we can all agree that the decision to fell the trees has been hugely damaging - not just to the council, but to the city and Plymouth's growing reputation as a place that cares passionately about getting greener.
"There are many lessons we can learn from this sorry affair that has polarised opinion in Plymouth and about Plymouth.
"We need to move forward and make sure we get this right.
"In the first instance, we need to focus on cleaning up the current site and talking and listening to communities, businesses and key stakeholders in the coming weeks.
"It is time for the council to take back control of this project."
The council said the leader and other senior politicians would go to the Armada Way site next week and undertake "urgent meetings" arranged with city business representatives.
Officers were also working with the council's independent ecologist to explore ways of removing the tree stumps without damaging bird nests.
Meanwhile, it said a "hit squad" would clear up litter around the site.
Labour gained control of Plymouth City Council from the Conservatives in last month's election, in what one councillor described as a "seismic shift" for the city.
