Call to curb stress at States as one in ten suffer
About one in ten people working at the States of Guernsey took time off last year because of stress.
Of the 479 people who were signed off, 135 were absent due to work-related stress, figures show.
Policy and Resources said reducing absence due to stress is a high priority for the organisation.
In 2021, 490 people took time off for stress, while in 2020, 434 members of staff were signed off.
Last year 161 staff within health in Guernsey took time off for stress.
Nick Dove from the Guernsey branch of the Royal College of Nursing said: "I think these numbers show the high levels of stress the hospital is working under.
"This will only get worse unless Guernsey learns the lessons of the UK.
"I have been hearing harrowing tales of corridor care from colleagues at RCN congress.
"We are not yet at that point In Guernsey but all the stress factors are there. Aging population, lack of resources and lack of discharge options.
"It's critical for nursing in Guernsey that we don't allow our health service to follow the path of the NHS."
States' figures show 14 police staff members took time off for stress in 2022.
Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT said: "While these figures do not show how many teachers in Guernsey have been signed off work with stress over the last three years, it would be surprising if teachers did not make up a significant proportion of these numbers."
"Reports from members and our casework indicates that teachers in Guernsey face significant work-related stress due to excessive workloads and working hours, levels of which spiked during the pandemic.
"These figures represent the failure of the States over successive years to put in place the working conditions which would enable teachers to do the job they love without sacrificing their own health."
