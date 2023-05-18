Man died one day after Plymouth hospital discharge
A man with a long-standing heart condition died within 24 hours of being discharged from hospital, an inquest has heard.
Connor Robinson, 29, died after having a heart attack at his temporary accommodation in Ivybridge, Devon in August 2021.
The previous day he had been discharged from Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
At the inquest into his death held in Plymouth on Thursday the coroner concluded he died of natural causes.
Mr Robinson was diagnosed with hypertrophic myopathy when he was 10 and an escalation of this condition was confirmed as his cause of death.
Following the diagnosis he had an internal defibrillator fitted, but chose against medical advice to have it removed in 2017.
He then declined other opportunities to have a new device fitted, along with options of having a pacemaker or internal heart monitor.
Assistant coroner for Plymouth, Mike Bird, concluded he died of natural causes.
He told the hearing: "Ultimately Connor's death was due to hypertrophic myopathy diagnosed nearly 20 years previously.
"He had lived with this condition for many years and understood it. In particular he knew he was at risk of sudden cardiac death.
"Connor had, as an adult with capacity, declined management or risk reduction options offered... and had made decisions which it was his right to make.
"He knew that the consequences of his decisions were that he ran the risk of sudden cardiac death by cardiac arrest and that sadly is what happened at 13:30 on 5 August 2021."
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust investigated the circumstances of Mr Robinson's admission and discharge in a root cause analysis report.
It found Mr Robinson had repeatedly told staff, as well as social workers that he did not want to return to his temporary accommodation in Ivybridge.
His situation had been discussed between the NHS, Devon County Council and South Hams District Council but no formal multi-agency meeting was held.
One junior doctor said she had told senior staff that Mr Robinson wished to discuss possible medical options, but this information was never acted on.
'Catastrophic and sad event'
The trust said a better notation system meant similar situations are now less likely to occur.
Dr Paul McArdle, deputy medical director at the Trust said he had considered the review and found: "He was discharged at an appropriate time, and at that time it could not have been foreseen he would have such a catastrophic and sad event."
The next morning Mr Robinson called an ambulance that attended his flat, with paramedics remaining for nearly two hours.
They did not find any acute issues that required hospital treatment and suggested he spoke to his GP which he did, and was prescribed medication.
Later at 13:23 BST he again spoke to a doctor from the surgery when his condition worsened.
He was offered an appointment and advised to call 999 as he was unable to attend.
He called 999 at 13:27, and a heart monitor he was wearing showed he suffered cardiac arrest at the same time, before his heart stopped at 13:30.
Paramedics found him deceased when they arrived at 14:45.
In a statement read out at the inquest, Mr Robinson's mother, Catherine, said her son had a young daughter, and was "always brave and uncomplaining" in regard to his health condition.
She added: "He was humorous, thoughtful and had a brilliant smile. He was deeply loved."