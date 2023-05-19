Exeter lord mayor says appointment is great honour
Exeter's new lord mayor has described his appointment to the role as a "great honour".
Kevin Mitchell, who has been a councillor for almost 20 years, was sworn into the politically neutral ceremonial role earlier in the week.
The Liberal Democrat member for Duryard & St James served as deputy in 2008/2009 and 2011/2012.
He said his was a story of being "twice bridesmaid and now the bride".
Addressing fellow councillors on Tuesday, Mr Mitchell, who was born and raised in the city and is a nurse at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital, thanked his family.
He announced Force Cancer Charity will be his chosen charity for the year.
He said "from listening to my patients and their relatives on a daily basis Force Cancer Charity provides huge support" and he was "really looking to raise its profile this year".
He added: "Exeter is a tolerant city. Exeter is an increasingly diverse city. Exeter is a growing and thriving city and Exeter is my city, and a place that I've always been proud to call my home.
"So, Semper Fidelis [the city's motto that means 'aways loyal'] and thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart for this great honour and I promise I will not let you down."
Outgoing lord mayor Yolonda Henson was thanked for her service to the city after her year in the role, which coincides with the end of her time as a councillor - more than 40 years since first being elected.