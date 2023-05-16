Devon surfing family of four in medals sweep
A family of four all won podium places at the English National Surfing Championships.
Dad Martin, mum Annika and children Kira, 10, and Seb, 14, were all placed in the top three in their events at Watergate Bay in Cornwall.
It was the first time that all members of the family had competed in the same event.
Mrs Connolly, from Bigbury on Sea, Devon said she was "so proud" of her children.
Mrs Connolly came second in the Women's Masters, Mr Connolly came third in the over 45s, Kira came second in the under 12s and Seb came third in the under 14s.
"We were so much more proud of Kira and Seb than ourselves," said Mrs Connolly, who runs the Discovery Surf School with her husband.
"Both the kids had to surf through some pretty fierce heats to get to the final."
It was only the third competition Kira had entered.
"Martin and I have surfed since we were children and to pass that joy to the children and for them to want to come surfing with us is the biggest achievement for us," said Mrs Connolly.
Both parents were introduced to surfing by their own parents.
"It's one of those sports that really lends itself to families and you don't have to be at a high level to enjoy it," said Mrs Connolly.
"Sebastian has surfed better than me for the last couple of years and Kira's trajectory is coming on so much.
"I totally want them to get better than me, but as long as we get waves together I don't mind."
Mr Connolly joked: "Seb gets a bit mad if I get better waves than him".
It is not just about surfing, with tennis, surf foiling and swimming also on the outdoor family's agenda.
Kira said "we just have a good time out there together" and her parents were now "in her sights".
"Hopefully I can catch up on dad soon," said Seb.