Child dies after being hit by tractor
- Published
A child under the age of two has died following a collision with a tractor.
Police attended reports of an accident on a farm in the area of Buckland Brewer, Devon, at about 07:55 BST on Saturday.
Emergency services attended, but the child from the Holsworthy area was pronounced dead at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious, and a file was being prepared for the coroner.
The child's next of kin were informed, and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) was notified.
A HSE spokesperson said it was "are aware of this incident and supporting Devon and Cornwall Police".
"Our thoughts are very much with the family at this time," it said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk