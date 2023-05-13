Extra police patrols in Teignmouth after recent gatherings
- Published
Police in a Devon town are putting on extra patrols this weekend after large gatherings of young people over the last two weekends.
Devon and Cornwall Police said there had several incidents in Teignmouth, including during a music event on 28 April.
Incidents occurred after hundreds of teenagers from across the county came into the town by train, officers said.
Insp Steve Philp said situations would be "dealt with robustly and promptly".
He said: "Please feel welcome if you want to come to see the scenery and use the facilities with good intentions.
"However, for any members of the public wishing to cause anxiety and alarm or distress, I'll be looking to make sure that issues and threats are dealt with robustly and promptly."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk