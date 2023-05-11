Local elections 2023: East Devon postal votes reissued after ballots mistake

Postal vote envelopes
The Electoral Commission said the original ballot papers should be treated as spoilt

Postal votes for part of a Devon district have been reissued after a mistake by a council, it has said.

East Devon Council said the ballots for the Woodbury and Lympstone ward, for last week's local elections, omitted a party emblem for one candidate.

It said the original ballot papers were being treated as spoilt and voters and new ballots issued following advice from the Electoral Commission.

The new papers would be yellow rather than white, it said.

All those who requested a postal vote in the affected ward had "been contacted and the Returning Officer has apologised for any inconvenience caused", it added.

