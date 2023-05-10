New cycle route for residential Exeter street
A £1.7m cycle route is to be built along one of Exeter's busiest residential streets.
Devon County Council's cabinet approved the scheme at a meeting on Wednesday.
Plans include the removal of 16 on-street parking spaces and moving traffic lanes.
Sidmouth's Conservative councillor Stuart Hughes said it would enable people to "travel actively to access jobs, schools and leisure opportunities".
He added: "The cycle route will deliver health and wellbeing benefits to one of Exeter's most deprived wards, which has low levels of physical activity."
The 700m (2,296ft) stretch along Rifford Road will run between Ludwell Lane and Honiton Road.
The Department for Transport (DfT) will fund a third of the scheme, with the remainder to come from council and developer contributions.
A planning report acknowledged residents' concerns over the impact on parking but said 58% of respondents stated they would use it.
Opposition leaders, including Labour group leader Carol Whitton, supported the project.
