Plymouth students create recipe booklet for food bank users
Two students have produced a recipe booklet for a charity providing food to those in need.
Arts University Plymouth students Hannah Harvey and Liam Olczyk worked with Provide Devon, which supplies food parcels and essentials.
The booklet features recipes for charity users which use the ingredients provided in the food parcels.
Mr Olczyk, 20, said he wanted to provide people with a "homely and cosy" recipe book.
The graphic communication student said: "I worked alongside Hannah to create a recipe book for individuals benefiting from the charity's donations.
"We wanted to provide them with a homely and cosy recipe book that would look lovely in someone's kitchen, while including accessible and easy recipes."
Miss Harvey, 21, who is studying illustration, designed the booklet.
She said the pair visited the food bank a number of times to see how volunteers worked.
"There are vegetarian recipes as well as some with ingredients you can swap out for dietary requirements, such as halal," she said.
"It was a really collaborative process with the volunteers and me and Liam. I produced the recipe illustrations and Liam pulled it all together."
