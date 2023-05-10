Huge clean-up operation under way after flooding
A clean-up operation is under way after heavy storms and flash flooding caused widespread disruption across Devon.
Witnesses in the region reported "torrential" rain and damage in villages including Tipton St John and Newton Poppleford.
Several flood warnings and flood alerts remain in place across the country, including one for the River Clyst.
A major incident as been declared in response to flooding in parts of Somerset.
Michelle Teissier, landlady of the Golden Lion in Tipton St John, said she felt "shell-shocked".
Ms Teissier, who has lived in the village near Sidmouth for 20 years, added: "We did manage to do a huge amount yesterday and the staff all stayed on to help.
"We cleared up silt in the building and in the yard and today it's mopping, clearing debris and putting everything back again."
She said staff were also working to dehumidify carpets but had yet to clear the terrace and car park.
She added: "We're a bit shell-shocked, we've had to close and we are just wondering when we can get back open, it's a bit surreal.
"We've had little floods before but I've never seen it come down the main road like that."
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received numerous calls while Devon County Council's highways bosses added there were problems in Exeter "due to flooding and stuck vehicles".
In Newton Poppleford, people were cleaning up after damage reports included a demolished wall and outbuilding.
Meanwhile, the Met Office said the risk of thunder and hail would persist through Wednesday and Thursday.
