Two Devon schools affected by flooding
- Published
Two schools in Devon have been affected by flooding during thunderstorms.
Tipton St John Primary School, near Otter St Mary, and Woodbury Salterton Primary School were impacted during storms, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Devon County Council's highways team said it had received "reports of standing water across the county due to the heavy rain".
It added there were problems in Exeter "due to flooding and stuck vehicles".
A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms through south Devon and south Cornwall is in place until 22:00 BST.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Michelle Teissier, landlady of Tipton's Golden Lion pub, said the River Otter burst its banks and water started rising at about 14:20.
She said: "A couple by a window asked if the water outside was normal.
"We said it wasn't, and it just started to rise and rise.
"It got knee-high on the road and was half-way up out kitchen door."
She added people had still been trying to drive through the village when the water was high, although it started to subside by about 17:10.
"All our carpets were hit and there's salt everywhere, although we managed to raise the chairs.
"Hopefully, it'll be just dehumidifiers and cleaning so we can try and open as quickly as we can."
Devon highways bosses said sections of Honiton Road and Sidmouth Road in Exeter had been blocked "between East Wonford Hill and Hill Barton Road, due to flooding and stuck vehicles".
Firefighters said they had received "widespread" calls for help due to flooding after reports started coming in from about 13:00 BST.
It said there had been several vehicles flooded and stranded in Newton Poppleford.
Five homes were flooded in Honiton Road in Exeter, with 2ft (60cm) of water outside and 1ft (30cm) of water inside.
Woodbury Salterton Primary School had also been flooded, as well as the the Methodist Church in Newton Poppleford, the fire service added.
East Devon MP Simon Jupp said he had been "monitoring the awful flooding across East Devon and I have raised my concerns with Devon County Council".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.