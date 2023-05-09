Chagstock Festival in Devon cancelled over rising costs
A music festival in Devon has been cancelled, with organisers blaming a lack of ticket sales, increased competition and rising costs.
Chagstock Festival said it was with "huge regret" the event had been cancelled.
It was due to be held on 21-22 July at Whiddon Down on Dartmoor's northern edge. Up to 5,000 people have attended in previous years, the festival said.
The BBC has contacted Chagstock Festival for comment.
In a Facebook post, organisers said lower than expected ticket sales, increased competition and the cost of living crisis were among factors that made it "impossible to continue with the event".
"I can only apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment, the decision was not made lightly," it said.
"After 16 years it is heart breaking to have to call time, this is not how I wanted to end things."
Beginning as a private event in a garden for less than 100 people, the first public Chagstock took place in 2007, according to the festival website.
It was later moved to a 70-acre farm at Whiddon Down and held over two days.