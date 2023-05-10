Police Sgt David Stansbury denies three counts of rape
- Published
A police officer has denied three counts of rape of a woman.
Sgt David Stansbury, 42, from Ilminster in Somerset, appeared at Bristol Crown Court.
The court heard the offences allegedly occurred while he was on duty in Plymouth between 23 October and 30 November 2009.
Sgt Stansbury pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial date was set for 18 March 2024. He was remanded on unconditional bail.
The sergeant is a serving officer with Hertfordshire Police and has been suspended from duty.
He served with Devon and Cornwall Police between 2009 and 2011.
