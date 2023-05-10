South West Coast Path embroidered in new exhibition
A visual tour of the South West Coast Path has been created using embroidery.
It is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the West Country Embroiderers, a group which started in 1973 to promote textile work.
The tour covers the beginning of the path in Dorset, around Devon and Cornwall, and finishes in Somerset.
There are 166 panels embroidered as part of the exhibition, which opens at Truro Cathedral on Wednesday.
Members from across the organisation have illustrated landmarks along the path using different stitching techniques.
The panels are displayed consecutively, and a stitched map of the coastline has also been included.
The exhibition will visit Truro Cathedral on Wednesday, Dorset Arts and Crafts Association in August and The Gallery Upstairs in Poole in October.
Sally Silk, organiser, said: "Embroiderers could choose what to focus on and interpret however they wished in stitch!
"It's amazing. We had the first exhibition in March in Exeter and to see it all together on the wall was incredible."
