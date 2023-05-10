Lydford Pennies at Museum of Dartmoor Life
Three historic coins have gone on display at a museum on Dartmoor.
The Lydford Pennies are on "long-term loan" to Museum of Dartmoor Life from their owner, the Dartmoor National Park Authority.
They date back to as early as the Anglo Saxon period of 924 when King Athelstan decreed that a silver penny should be the only one in circulation.
None were produced after the Norman invasion in 1066.
It is estimated that Lydford mint produced more than 1.5 million coins, but most ended up in Scandinavia because of a tax or tribute paid to the Viking invaders, in the hope of ensuring peace.
The Lydford mint was one of four Saxon mints in Devon - the others were in Exeter, Totnes and Barnstaple.
Lydford had the distinction of being a burh, a fortified town, since the time of King Alfred, Athelstan's grandfather.
Kristy Turner, manager and curator of the Museum of Dartmoor Life said a museum trustee approached the park authority about the coins as they "felt it would be great to share their story".
She said: "There are very few of these coins to be found in the UK, particularly on Dartmoor, as most were taken by the Vikings.
"It is wonderful to be able to share with our visitors something that was made in the 10th century."
