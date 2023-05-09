Woman seriously injured in two-car Devon crash
A woman suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash in South Devon on Bank Holiday Monday.
Officers were called to the A379 between Yealmpton and Brixton on 8 May at about 16:45 BST.
A female driver of a black Peugeot 107 was taken to Derriford Hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The driver of an orange Ford Focus estate suffered less serious injuries, while passengers had minor injuries, the force said.
The road was closed on Monday for forensic investigation and reopened in the early hours of Tuesday.
