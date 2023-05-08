Victory parade for league champions Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth Argyle have celebrated becoming League One champions with a victory parade in their home city.
The Pilgrims gave fans the chance to join in the promotion celebrations after beating Port Vale and breaking the 100-point barrier.
The parade, which involved four yachts and a bus, saw the team go through the Barbican and city centre before finishing at their Home Park ground.
Hundreds of people turned out despite a foggy start to the event.
Manager Steven Schumacher said the win, seeing them return to the championship for the first time since 2010, was "beyond our wildest dreams".
He said: "It was just an amazing achievement.
"It's so emotional and we're so happy that we can celebrate with our fans.
"When you do have days like we had yesterday and seasons like we've had this year, it's important that you celebrate and embrace it and take it all in."
