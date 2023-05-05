Local elections 2023: Conservatives lose Devon councils and seats
- Published
The Conservatives have suffered big losses across Devon in the local elections, in line with their performance across England.
They lost control of three councils and shed seats on nine of 10 authorities, with only Torbay bucking the trend.
The Liberal Democrats won majorities on four councils, while Labour won in Plymouth and Exeter.
Johnny Mercer, Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, said it had been a "really terrible night" for his party.
In Plymouth, Labour gained control of the city council from the minority Conservative administration in what Labour group leader Tudor Evans described as a "seismic shift" for the city.
'Redouble our efforts'
It increased its number of seats from 24 to 31, reducing the Tories to 18.
Mr Mercer said: "We take it on the chin and keep going forward. There is really positive stuff happening on a national level and we need to redouble our efforts."
One of the biggest Tory losses was in South Hams, where the Lib Dems took control for the first time ever.
The Tories had run the council since 1999, but losing nine seats left them with seven.
They also lost their majority on West Devon Borough Council, where no party won overall control.
They remain the biggest party with 11 seats, a drop of four from 2019.
Exeter City Council remains in the control of Labour, after an election for a third of its seats.
Labour now has 25 seats, the Greens six, Conservatives four, the Liberal Democrats three and the Independents one.
In North Devon, the Liberal Democrats retained control, winning 22 seats.
The Conservatives went from 12 seats to seven compared with the last full council election in 2019.
Winning Lib Dem councillor Ian Roome said he was "absolutely thrilled" and that the result "sends a clear message to the Conservatives that people are not willing to be taken for granted".
East Devon District Council remains under no overall control, with the Liberal Democrats making the biggest election gains.
The party gained 11 seats, with 18 overall, including former council leader Paul Arnott's re-election in Colley Valley.
He had previously been an Independent.
Philip Skinner, the former Conservative group leader, lost his seat, saying he was "really surprised" by the outcome and hoped it was a "bump in the road" for the Tories.
The Lib Dems also fared well in Mid Devon, winning a majority for the first time since 1999.
The party gained 21 seats on its 2019 total, leaving it with 33 out of 42 councillors.
The one piece of blue on Devon's electoral map is in Torbay, where the Conservatives won a majority, taking the council out of no overall control.
They gained four seats, taking their total to 19 from a possible 36.
The Liberal Democrats retained a majority on Teignbridge District Council.
The party won 26 seats, the same number as in the 2019, with the Conservatives winning three fewer than last time.
Independents remain the biggest group on Torridge District Council, with the Lib Dems again making gains.
Sixteen Independent councillors have been elected, while the Lib Dems increased their number from two to eight, with no party winning a majority.