Local elections 2023: Lib Dems win big Mid Devon majority
The Liberal Democrats have won a majority on Mid Devon District Council for the first time since 1999, taking the seat out of no overall control.
The party gained 21 seats on its 2019 total, leaving it with 33 out of 42 councillors.
The Conservatives lost 13 seats, leaving them with five.
There is now just one Independent councillor, down from 10, while the Greens increased their total by two, to three.
