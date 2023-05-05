Local elections 2023: Conservatives lose West Devon majority
The Conservative party has lost its majority on West Devon Borough Council following Thursday's election.
No party won overall control, but the Conservatives remain the biggest party, with 11 seats, a drop of four from 2019.
Ten councillors were elected as Independents while the Greens were the biggest winners, gaining three seats to take their total to five.
Labour won a single seat, one more than it previously held.
West Devon had been under Conservative control since 2011.
