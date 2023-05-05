Local elections 2023: Independents remain biggest group in Torridge
Independents remain the biggest group on Torridge District Council, with the Liberal Democrats making gains.
Sixteen Independent councillors have been elected, while the Lib Dems increased their number from two to eight, with no party winning a majority.
The Conservatives lost three seats compared to 2019 and now have six.
Labour lost a seat to finish with two councillors, while the Greens retained two seats.
