Local elections 2023: Conservatives gain majority in Torbay
- Published
Related Topics
The Conservatives have gained Torbay Council, where there no party previously held a majority.
They gained four seats, taking their total to 19 from a possible 36 - winning them a majority for the first time since 2015.
The Liberal Democrats gained three seats on the unitary authority, leaving them with 16.
The Independents have one seat remaining, losing seven from their total in 2019.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.