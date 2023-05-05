Local elections 2023: Lib Dems make gains as East Devon stays hung
East Devon District Council remains under no overall control, with the Lib Dems making the biggest election gains.
The party gained 11 seats, with 18 overall, including former council leader Paul Arnott's re-election to Colley Valley.
The Independents lost eight, making their total 19, while the Conservatives won 17, conceding five, Labour won three and the Greens two.
It is likely the Democratic Alliance, a cross-party group, will retain control.
Mr Arnott, leader of the last administration, has been re-elected as a Liberal Democrat, having been elected as an Independent in 2019.
He said the result was "indicative that the Lib Dems are really bedding in now in East Devon and it promises a lot more to come".
Philip Skinner, the former Conservative group leader on the council, was ousted from his seat by Liberal Democrat Richard Jefferies by a couple of hundred votes.
Mr Skinner told the BBC he was "really surprised" by the outcome and hoped it was a "bump in the road" for the Tories.