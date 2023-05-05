Lib Dems retain control of North Devon Council
The Liberal Democrats have retained control of North Devon Council.
The party secured a majority of one - an improvement of one councillor compared with 2019. The Lib Dems already had a majority of one after winning a by-election in December 2022.
The Conservatives went from 12 seats to seven compared with the last full council election.
The Greens gained one seat - taking the party's total number of councillors to three.
David Worden, Lib Dem leader on North Devon Council, said he was "absolutely delighted", adding the result was partly driven by "national issues".
"It's the environment, it's the cost of living crisis," he said.
The Liberal Democrats now have 22 seats on North Devon Council, the Conservatives seven, Independent and others hold 10 seats and the Greens have three.