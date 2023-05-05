Labour retains control of Exeter City Council
- Published
Related Topics
Labour has retained control of Exeter City Council.
For the second year in a row, the party gained a second seat in the former Tory stronghold of Topsham, but lost a seat in St Thomas to former Lib Dem council leader Adrian Fullam.
The Greens won in Newtown and St Leonard's - the only other seat to change hands, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Only a third of the 39-seat council was up for election.
Labour now has 25 seats on Exeter City Council, the Greens six, Conservatives four, the Liberal Democrats have three and there is one Independent.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.