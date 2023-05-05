Plymouth City Council: 'Seismic shift' as Labour gains control
- Published
Labour has gained control of Plymouth City Council which one councillor has described as a "seismic shift" for the city.
Nineteen of the 57 seats were being contested in the city - one third of the council.
The Conservatives had been in control previously with a 23-seat minority, but had suffered a series of resignations and suspensions.
They now have 18 seats and Labour, which had 24, now has 31.
Labour leader Tudor Evans, whose majority in Ham increased, said it was an important moment for the Devon city.
"This is a seismic shift in politics in Plymouth," he said.
Veterans Minister and local MP Johnny Mercer called it a "really terrible" result for his party.
He told the BBC the decision to cut down trees on Armada Way in the city centre had been a factor in the result.
"The way the Conservative council did it, particularly at night, I obviously would have done it differently," he said.
'Divided parties'
Mr Mercer said voters had also reacted negatively to the churn of Conservative leaders in Plymouth.
"Four Conservative leaders in two years in the local council group hasn't helped," he said.
"That's the big lesson from tonight - people don't vote for divided parties."
In contrast neighbouring Labour MP Luke Pollard said it had been "a stunning night for Labour in Plymouth".
The number of Independents still stands at five but leader of the group, Nick Kelly, lost his seat in Compton.
Average turnout across the wards was 32%, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Labour now has 31 seats on Plymouth City Council, the Conservatives have 18, there are five Independents, two Greens and a vacant seat.