Autistic and deaf man gains photography award
- Published
An autistic and deaf man has been recognised by the Royal Photographic Society for his talents with a camera.
CJ Ware, 30, from Paignton took up photography 13 years ago and has now obtained a Licentiate qualification from the society.
He had three heart attacks as a teenager and requires a wheelchair much of the time.
Mr Ware said: "I feel I hide behind my camera - it's like a comfort blanket".
"It's sort of my safety net.
"If I am getting a bit uncomfortable somewhere I will get the camera out, take some photos, and it helps me feel a bit more relaxed and calm."
To achieve a Licentiate, a photographer must submit 10 photos that reflect their ability, using a variety of techniques.
About 13 years ago he teamed up with professional photographer Clive Figes, who mentored him and quickly noticed his talent.
"I learned to treat CJ as a human being, a human being with gifts that I haven't got.
"To treat him like a decent person, to show interest in him", Mr Figes said.
Mr Ware explained his photographic style: "I like to do weird imagery. I spot things that people often overlook."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk