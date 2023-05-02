Woman treated at scene after Berry Head cliff fall
A woman sustained serious injuries after reportedly falling from cliffs in South Devon, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the force was called at 13:25 BST to Berry Head near Brixham after reports a female "had fallen from cliffs".
A spokeswoman for the Devon and Cornwall force said: "The female had sustained serious injuries and is being treated at the scene."
She said emergency services including a coastguard helicopter attended.
