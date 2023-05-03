Mosaic crowns on display for coronation
An exhibition of mosaic crowns is opening ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.
A total of 15 artists have made 29 crowns that are being displayed at Torre Abbey in Torquay.
The exhibition opens on Wednesday and they will stay in place until 31 July.
South West Mosaic Artists organiser, and who has created a crown using glass, Allan Punton said: "It's brilliant, and a celebration."
"We asked our 30 members to create a mosaic crown to be displayed at Torre Abbey, a lovely location. they are all different and have been made using different materials."
The artists were sent MDF templates of three sizes, with three different shapes.
"They could use any material or design, but no abusive narratives as it is a celebration," Mr Punton added.
The crowns have been put on a wall in a public corridor.
South West Mosaic Artists promotes the contemporary artwork of mosaic artists based in the region.
