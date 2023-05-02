Local elections: Plymouth candidates share city centre vision
Candidates standing in the local elections in Plymouth have shared their views on how to reinvigorate the city centre.
The elections in Devon on 4 May come less than two months after the controversial felling of more than 100 trees on Armada Way.
Seats are being contested in all of Devon's district councils, and Torbay where all seats are up for grabs.
A third of Plymouth and Exeter City Council seats are being contested.
All opposition candidates in Plymouth said they were committed to protecting healthy trees still standing on Armada Way, while the Conservatives said they did not have a policy amid ongoing legal action.
Katie McManus, Liberal Democrat candidate, said: "The state of the city centre really highlights what happens when people don't communicate things properly, they don't bring residents along with them and they don't bring businesses with them.
"Our plans would be to have proper consultations."
She said they could not pretend to have "all the answers" because what residents and businesses wanted "changes over time".
Ms McManus added: "So having work spaces for creative industries might be a good example if people are ambitious and wanting that so that would be something that we would support."
Councillor Tudor Evans OBE, Labour candidate, added: "We're going to make sure that we get a greener city centre, doubling the tree cover, doubling the wildflower meadows, bringing in bees and diversifying the wildlife but also diversifying the economic life of this city centre.
"We need to diversify the economic base by bringing in more retail and more leisure and making this city vibrant again."
Councillor Lauren McLay, Green Party candidate, said a Green mandate would result in "politics done differently".
She said: "We believe in listening to local people and incorporating their views into how the city is run.
"So in terms of the city centre one of the things we are really keen to do is have a people's climate assembly.
"That will help us really solidify our views in helping us meet our climate 2030 goals but also create a city centre that we can all be proud of."
Councillor Nick Kelly, Independent Alliance candidate, said they would set up a working group to listen to shoppers and businesses.
He added "We would want to talk to the big players ... as well as trying to promote as many independent traders as possible to give Plymouth a unique feel and draw people in.
"It's all about footfall and people coming to the city centre to enjoy themselves as well as shopping and that will put the heart back into our city centre which at the moment is in a critical condition."
Councillor Mark Shayer, Conservative candidate, said his party would "clean up all the buildings", filling the empty shops on lower floors and encouraging "more commerce" into the city.
He added: "Then for the first floors and above, I want that turned into accommodation.
"I want this to be a thriving city, not only during the daytime but also at night time so people can live here and come out at night."
The polls are due to open at 07:00 BST on Thursday.
A full list of the candidates standing in the city council election can be found on the council website.
