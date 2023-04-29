Dartmoor Ten Tors: Thousands set off on two-day trek
Almost 2,500 teenagers in 400 teams have set off on two days of trekking on Dartmoor in the Ten Tors challenge.
The teams are navigating routes of 35, 45 or 55 miles (56, 72 or 88km) over the northern half of the moor.
Participants self-guide themselves to 10 check points and carry everything they need.
The Jubilee Challenge is also under way for more than 400 young people with challenging conditions who complete one of several routes.
The teams taking part in the 61st Ten Tors started with the firing of two cannons by army organisers.
Teams streamed off onto the moor from the start at Okehampton Camp, which teams will return to on Sunday for the finish.
Dartmoor ranger Ron Steemson said: "It's down to them now, after all that that training and practice that they've done over the last four to five months.
"They will be working together as a team to get round the route they have been given."
