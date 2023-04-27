Devon and Cornwall Police to boost moor patrols over bank holidays
Police have revealed a plan to boost patrols on the moors of Devon and Cornwall over the three May bank holiday weekends.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they expected the counties' populations to "increase significantly" this month.
There will be increased patrols in rural areas including Bodmin Moor, Dartmoor and Exmoor.
PC Chris Collins, force rural affairs officer, said the move would "safeguard people and livestock".
He added: "We'd also like to take this opportunity to remind users of the countryside to respect and protect our environment, our wildlife, and our historic landmarks.
"Take notice of local signage, respect wildlife and any livestock around you, keeping your dog on a lead to protect livestock and ground nesting birds."
PC Collins also flagged the importance of people clearing up after themselves, preventing wildfire by avoiding barbecue and fire use and contacting police about planned unlicensed music events.
He added: "Please remember that when you are exploring the countryside, all land is owned and any abuse of access has a significant impact on landowners, farmers, their livestock, and the area's wildlife.
"We ask that people follow the countryside code to protect our landscape so that everyone can enjoy it."
Advice includes driving cautiously on rural roads, not feeding livestock or wild animals and keeping dogs under control.
Earlier this month, Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) announced its decision to appeal against a ruling that prohibits wild camping without landowners' permission.
