Thousands gather for Dartmoor Ten Tors challenge
- Published
Thousands of people will gather on Dartmoor on Friday for the 61st Ten Tors challenge.
The challenge will be attempted by 2,400 teenagers in 400 teams of six, navigating routes of 35, 45 or 55-miles (56, 72 or 88km) across Dartmoor.
Competitors will set off on Saturday to self-guide themselves to ten check points in under two days.
The Jubilee Challenge will also take place for around 400 young people with special, physical or educational needs.
The youngsters taking part in Ten Tors have to carry everything they need to complete their route and camp overnight.
More than 2,000 students completed the "biggest outdoors adventure" for young people in the UK in 2022.
The Ten Tors challenge will begin at 07:00 BST for teenagers aged 14 to 19 from schools and youth groups across the South West.
They will be unaccompanied and "entirely self-sufficient during their arduous expeditions".
The Jubilee challenge will begin at 07:30 BST, with 14 to 21-year-olds competing routes of up to 15 miles (24km).
The event is organised by the Army and the official starter for 2023 is Colonel Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, Honorary Colonel to Medical Support, Army Cadet Force (ACF).
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk