Devon residents given caution warning over foam insulation
Residents in Devon are being warned to be "cautious" before they agree to insulation treatment for their homes.
It comes after reports of sub-standard work with spray foam insulation installation, trading standards has said.
The work can lead to condensation and damp, as well as adherence problems.
Steve Gardiner, from Heart of the South West Trading Standards, said people should be aware of cold callers or unsolicited phone calls.
The service said spray foam insulation can be effective but it was important to ensure it was applied by trained professionals.
Mr Gardiner said homeowners should ask to see professional qualifications and public liability insurance before going ahead with any work.
He said: "Do your own research to find an installer and don't be swayed by glossy flyers, high pressure sales or professional-looking websites. If you wish to install spray foam insulation, ensure they only use what is called an "open cell" foam."
