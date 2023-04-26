Dog rescued after getting stuck on cliff face near Branscombe
A dog has been rescued after it got stuck on a cliff face in east Devon.
The animal was trapped on the cliff face between 32-49ft (10-15m) up from the beach near Branscombe at about 21:20 BST on Tuesday, firefighters said.
An animal rescue team from Exmouth helped fire crews retrieve the dog using a ladder and harness, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The dog was reunited with its owner shortly after midnight.
