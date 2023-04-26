Police hunt masked man after serious assault in Bideford

Junction of Manteo Way and Old Barnstaple Road, BidefordGoogle
The assault happened near the junction of Manteo Way and Old Barnstaple Road

A person has been injured in what police have called a serious assault by a masked man in north Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the female victim suffered an arm injury after she was attacked from behind by a man in Bideford,

It happened near the junction of Manteo Way and Old Barnstaple Road at about 15:15 BST on Tuesday.

Police have appealed for witnesses or any video footage.

The attacker was described as male, taller than 5ft 8in (1.73m), wearing a hoody, jeans, black trainers, black baseball cap and a black face mask.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.