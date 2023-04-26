Police hunt masked man after serious assault in Bideford
A person has been injured in what police have called a serious assault by a masked man in north Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the female victim suffered an arm injury after she was attacked from behind by a man in Bideford,
It happened near the junction of Manteo Way and Old Barnstaple Road at about 15:15 BST on Tuesday.
Police have appealed for witnesses or any video footage.
The attacker was described as male, taller than 5ft 8in (1.73m), wearing a hoody, jeans, black trainers, black baseball cap and a black face mask.
