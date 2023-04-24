Exeter police appeal for 'Good Samaritan' after woman attacked
Police are trying to trace a man who flagged down a passing ambulance after a woman was assaulted.
The "Good Samaritan" intervened after a woman was chased down an Exeter street by a man, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers were called to Fore Street at about 17:15 BST on 16 April.
A man in his 30s from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has been bailed to 11 July, said officers.
Police said the woman, who is known to her alleged attacker, has a facial injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.
"Officers are keen to trace the man who intervened and subsequently flagged down the ambulance," said the force, which is appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward.