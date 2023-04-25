South West Water hosepipe ban extends to 390,000 homes
- Published
A hosepipe ban has come into force across large parts of Devon.
South West Water (SWW) said the extended restriction would help replenish water supplies at Roadford reservoir ahead of the summer.
The utility said about 390,000 homes in Devon would be affected by the latest restriction.
An initial ban, which is still in place after being introduced in August 2022, covers Cornwall and a small part of north Devon.
Towns and cities, including Plymouth, Barnstaple, Tavistock and Torquay, are all in the new water restriction area.
The ban means households cannot use a hose for activities such as gardening or watering a car. Businesses are exempt.
David Harris, SWW drought and resilience director, said the ban was estimated to reduce demand by about 5%.
"We understand that our customers don't like these measures... [but] it's actually the responsible thing for us to do at this time ahead of that peak summer demand," he said.
Reservoir levels across SWW's network are reported to be 17% lower than at the same time in 2022.
Roadford reservoir, which services Devon, is at about 70% capacity, and Colliford reservoir, servicing Cornwall, is at about 60%, according to SWW's most recent figures.