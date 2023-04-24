Police search for missing 10-year-old girl in Exeter

Layla McLoughlinFamily handout
Layla McLoughlin was last seen in the early hours of Monday

A 10-year-old girl has gone missing in Exeter, sparking a police search.

Devon and Cornwall Police said that Layla McLoughlin was last seen at about 06:00 BST on Honiton Road in the Devon city.

Officers said she was local to the Exeter area and was described as under 5ft (1.52m) tall and of a slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Layla should contact police immediately on 999, they added.

She was believed to be wearing a dark blue Fat Face hoodie, with flowers on the back, grey leggings with a pattern on them and black trainers, police said.

