Plymouth visited by Native Americans with their own story of the Mayflower
- Published
Native Americans from an area settled upon more than 400 years ago by those aboard Plymouth's Mayflower ship have come to Devon to tell their stories.
Members of the Wampanoag Nation are performing in the city's Theatre Royal on Sunday.
A theatre spokesperson said the performance, called "We Are The Land" was an opportunity to hear previously "silenced" voices.
It will be followed by several days of workshops and performances.
The Wampanoag have been stewarding their land for more than 10,000 years across several of the eastern states of the USA including Massachusetts.
Siobhan Brown, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, is part of the play's creative team.
She said: "It's important that folks on these shores understand that there was a thriving sense of community, there was a living culture around Massachusetts that was basically invaded.
"There is an important message in coming here that says not only are we still here, but what was there to begin with, and who was there to begin with, was of great value."
We Are The Land will be followed by a week of music, dance, spoken word and lectures in The Drum, as part of the 'Wampanoag Nation Takeover', which runs from 25 to 27 April.
Mandy Precious, director of strategic projects at Theatre Royal Plymouth, said: "This sees the tribe sharing many aspects of who they are and what matters to them.
"It is an opportunity to interact with and learn directly from a community who have lived experience of colonisation on an epic scale, but who are firmly saying 'we are still here'."
A group from the Wampanoag Nation arrived at the Barbican in Plymouth on Saturday and displayed their flag as they were greet by the Lord Mayor.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.