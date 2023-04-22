Body found in Bampton shed fire incident
A body has been found at the scene of a shed fire in Devon.
The fire happened at Bampton, north of Tiverton, on Friday evening, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
An investigation is under way and officers said the incident posed "no threat to the wider public". The victim's identity has yet to be confirmed.
The A396 between Cove Garden Nursery and the Exeter Inn remained closed on Saturday afternoon.
