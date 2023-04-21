Biker club killing in Plymouth: Biker who killed rival has jail term increased
- Published
A biker who killed a member of a rival group in Plymouth has had his jail term increased.
Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into David Crawford, 59, who was on his motorbike on the A38 in May 2022.
Parry was jailed for 12 years for manslaughter, while Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were also convicted of manslaughter and jailed for four years each.
The Solicitor General argued the sentences were "unduly lenient".
In a Court of Appeal hearing, senior judges increased Parry's jail term to 15 years, finding it was not long enough in light of the risk of serious harm or death to the victim by his actions.
His driving disqualification was also increased from 10 to 12 years, but the judges did not alter the sentences handed to Pawley and Brading.
During their trial at Plymouth Crown Court, jurors were shown footage of Mr Crawford riding his motorbike before it was stopped by Pawley and Brading, who were in a Mercedes car.
Parry, driving his work Ford Transit van, drove into the back of Mr Crawford's motorbike as it was being obstructed.
Mr Crawford, a grandfather from Ivybridge, Devon, was pinned under the van and dragged a long distance along the A38.
The court heard that Parry, Pawley and Brading were members of the Devon-based Bandidos Motorcycle Club, while Mr Crawford was a member of a rival chapter - the Cornwall-based Red Chiefs Motorcycle Club.
Sentencing the trio, Mr Justice Garnham said the killing was "senseless" and an act of "unaccountable stupidity".
"In the infantile world of such motorcycle clubs, to ride a motorbike in a neighbouring county displaying your colours is, it seems, to cause great offence to the club that considers that county its home territory," he said.
He said Mr Crawford had been "utterly innocent in all this".
"He had just been out for a ride on his bike with friends in the motorbike clubs," he said.
"Neither he nor his fellow bikers had done anything wrong that evening."